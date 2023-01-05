Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Imphal on January 5, at around 7 PM at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport Manipur.

Shah was welcomed by chief minister N Biren Singh along with his cabinet colleagues, BJP president A Sharda Devi and many BJP Karyakatas at the airport.

After his arrival in Imphal, Amit Shah attended a cultural event held at City Convention Centre.

On January 6 home minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 21 different developmental projects worth Rs 1311 crore.

Also Read: Manipur: Amit Shah to inaugurate Olympian Park at picturesque Sangaithel

Projects to be inaugurated are Manipur Olympian Park Sangaithel, Fruit Preservation Factory Nilakuthi, Paid Private Ward of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Churachandpur Medical College, Moreh Town Water Supply Scheme, Nongpok Thong Bridge at Eastern Side of Kangla, Infrastructure Development of DM University, Marjing Statue Complex, Development of Cave Tourism Project at Kangkhui Cave, Model Residential School at LM Block Ukhrul, 100 Bedded Residential School Rengpang, Pediatric Cardio-Thoracic Operation Theatre at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences.

Some of the projects which will lay the foundation stone are the Manipur Exhibition Centre; District Youth, Skilling and Employment Centres in five districts; Construction of Jiribam-Tipaimukh Road; construction of 40 police outposts; Integrated Management of three water bodies.