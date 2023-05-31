Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is in the northeastern state of Manipur to review the ground situation in the violence hit state, will likely visit Moreh and Kangpokpi districts on May 31 where reports of sporadic violence, arson and vandalism have been the highest in the last few weeks.

Additionally, Amit Shah will meet locals groups in Moreh and Kangpokpi and later hold a security review meet in Imphal.

Upon reaching Manipur, Amit Shah met the chief minister and the Council of ministers to ascertain the situation of the strife riddled state and took several decisions for the restoration of law and order situation in the state.

Shah even met the ‘Imas’ of Imphal over breakfast and assured them of help from the Centre with regards to supply of essential goods.

The ‘Imas’ in an appeal stated that they want all to live peacefully in the state and that law and order be restored in Manipur.

Also read : Manipur violence: Amit Shah meets 'Imas' in Imphal over breakfast