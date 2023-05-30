Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 30 meet the 'Imas' in Imphal over breakfast amid instances of sporadic cases of violence in the hill state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Manipur on May 29 at 9.20 pm and proceeded to the office of the Chief Minister.

Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting with the Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, Union Minister of State for Home, Council of Ministers, Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson, BJP, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary (Home), Tapan Kumar Deka, Director of Intelligence Bureau (DIB), Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur, Security Advisor and reviewed the ground situation in the violence-hit state.

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Meanwhile, the Home Minister is also scheduled to meet valley-based CSOS and stakeholders, leaders of political parties including Congress and CPI in Churachandpur.

Amit Shah will also hold a meeting with Kuki MLAs demanding separate administration.

Earlier, Amit Shah had announced his plans to visit the northeastern state during his new visit to the adjoining state Assam prior the week before. In the wake of the conflict between regional communities, Manipur recently experienced a significant uproar.