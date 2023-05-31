Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur on May 31 to meet with Kuki civil society organisations and evaluate security measures in place.

Shah, who arrived in Imphal late Monday night, also visited Kangpokpi district in the afternoon and spoke with several organisations, according to authorities.

"Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah met with a Kuki delegation in Moreh, Manipur, today," Union Home Ministry Spokesperson tweeted.

He also met with representatives from several ethnicities, including a small group of Tamil shopkeepers who live in Moreh, according to a second post on the microblogging site.

"Held a meeting with Kuki and other community delegations at Moreh." They voiced strong support for the government's efforts to restore normality in Manipur," Shah added.

Held a meeting with the delegations of Kuki and other communities at Moreh. They expressed strong support for the government's initiatives to restore normalcy in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/2H7uWNRvAA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 31, 2023

Shah also conducted a security assessment conference with officials from different federal and state forces in Moreh in the Tengnoupal district, he added.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Amit Shah assures to address present crisis within 10 days

"Took stock of the security situation with senior officials in Moreh (Manipur)," Shah tweeted.

On the tour, he was joined by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka.

However, Chief Minister N Biren Singh was not present at these sessions.

As part of his effort to broker permanent peace in the volatile state, Shah met with a cross-section of Kuki and Meitei leaders, as well as top security personnel, on Tuesday to seek a solution to the state's recent series of ethnic violence. In the evening, he hosted an all-party gathering.

Ethnic skirmishes erupted in the state over a month ago, following the organisation of a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill areas to oppose the Meitei community's desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation.