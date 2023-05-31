Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 31 reached Moreh district in Manipur and assessed the ground situation amid the ongoing violence in the state.

Shah met civil societies and student bodies in Moreh district and also visited the houses which were burnt during the Manipur violence.

The Union Home Minister interacted with the locals while assuring them of all help from the government in the wake of strife in the state.

Later, Shah will be also visiting the border town of Kangpokpi where the intensity of violence was high. The Union Minister will review security after visiting the conflict hit districts of Moreh and Kangpokpi.

The situation continues to remain volatile in Manipur with reports of isolated gun fight between suspected militants and security forces.

Also read : Manipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Moreh and Kangpokpi districts amid tense situation in state