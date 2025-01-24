The Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy, George Kurian visited Senapati district today to inspect various institutions and project sites alongside Deputy Commissioner Mamoni Doley, IAS, and other district officials.



During his visit, Kurian assessed the progress of key facilities, including the Model Residential School at Taphou Naga, District Hospital, Senapati, Astro Turf, Multi-Purpose Parking Lot, Village Chief Association Building, and the Model Anganwadi Centre at Rikhumai Taphou. He also engaged in discussions with village chiefs, emphasizing the government’s focus on grassroots development.



Later, Kurian chaired a review meeting at the DC Conference Hall, Senapati, with District Level Officers (DLOs) to evaluate the implementation of central flagship programs and review the progress of ongoing projects. Key discussions covered initiatives under schemes such as PMJAY, PMMVY, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Poshan Abhiyan, PM Poshan Scheme, PMAY-G, and the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).





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The Minister commended the Senapati District Administration for its efficient delivery of services and progress in developmental efforts. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply committed to the development of Northeast India. Information and transformation must progress hand in hand," he remarked.



The review also included updates on infrastructure, connectivity, tap water access, electricity, literacy, and self-help group activities. Departments such as MSPDCL, PWD, PHED, and Veterinary & Animal Husbandry presented their progress reports.



The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mamoni Doley, IAS; Superintendent of Police Anupam, IPS; ADC Rang David Kung, MCS; DFO Shanngam S, IFS; CEO Adahrii Maheo, MCS; SDOs, and other senior officials.

This visit highlighted the government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring sustainable development in the region and addressing the needs of the local population.