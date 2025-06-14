Manipur University has further cemented its collaborative efforts with the Research and Information Service (RIS), New Delhi, by signing its second Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 3 June 2025.



The signing took place during the International Conference on Triangular Cooperation and South-South Cooperation, held from 3-4 June 2025 in New Delhi. With this agreement, Manipur University joins an exclusive group of 21 Indian universities working in liaison with RIS as part of the University Connect Hub initiative.

The MoU aims to facilitate joint research ventures, information sharing, and joint publications on topics of mutual interest. The agreement was signed by Prof Naorem Lokendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University, and Prof Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General of RIS. RIS serves as a Think Tank for the Global South, focusing on development issues and solutions.

Prof Naorem Lokendra Singh highlighted a new horizon for Manipur University, enabling a broader exchange of ideas and collaboration in policy research. He noted the strategic importance of Manipur University due to its location and its focus on South East Asian and Myanmar affairs. Prof Singh emphasised that the MoU would not only enhance academic research but also expand research into policy matters.



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In January 2025, Manipur University signed its first MoU with RIS, targeting Indo-Pacific Affairs. This earlier agreement specifically mentioned the Centre for Myanmar Studies at Manipur University, underscoring its strategic importance. The ongoing collaboration reaffirms Manipur University's commitment to advancing research in this region.

The new MoU is expected to strengthen the University's research capabilities and foster deeper connections within the academic community. By aligning with the RIS, Manipur University aims to enhance its research output and influence in regional policy discussions, particularly in areas concerning the Global South.

This partnership reflects a strategic move for Manipur University, positioning it as a leader in regional research and policy development. Through such collaborations, the University seeks to contribute significantly to discussions and studies that impact South East Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region.