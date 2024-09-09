All ongoing UG and PG examinations under Manipur University scheduled on 9th and 10th September 2024 are postponed due to the present situation in the state.

In a notification, the varsity said that the new date for the examinations will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur, has announced the closure of all educational institutions across the state on September 9 and 10.

This order, which applies to Government, Government-aided, Private, and Central schools, follows an earlier notification issued on September 6, 2024.

The department has instructed all Zonal Education Officers to ensure that the closure is communicated to the respective schools under their jurisdiction and to take necessary measures for compliance.



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