Manipur University will be hosting the Y20 Seminar on May 4 which will see the participation of 550 participants including 26 foreign panellists and delegates, 36 delegates and panellists from outside Manipur and 69 within Manipur.

Speaking at a conference held on April 28, Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Professor N Lokendra Singh said that although Manipur is a small state, it has immensely contributed to sports and culture. The youths have been performing considerably well in every aspect of their activities. "It's because of such noble achievements of our students , the Government of India is very kind enough to give us this assignment," the VC further added.

The VC also added further stating the India has witnessed a tremendous expansion of its youth and student population in quantity and quality. "India is a young country with a potent youth force and has been taking up youth-centric policies", said the VC.

Chairman of the Y20 Summit Professor RK Hemakumar Singh said the youths of the state are very talented in sports and culture, so they should be talented in democracy and governance. The chairman added the program will be streamed live on social media platforms to reach students residing in remote areas of the state.

One of the themes for the seminar includes "Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance". The Government of India aims to reach to all 16 districts of Manipur through this seminar.

The final G20 Summit, scheduled for September 2023, will deliberate on the seminar's recommendations to provide information and make the voices and concerns of the Indian youth heard on domestic and global platforms.

Chairman Hemakumar urged the organizations and public of the state not to cause any disturbance to the seminar in the form of agitations or bandhs in the interest of the future of the youths of the state.

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