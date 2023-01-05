The Troops of IGAR (South) apprehended a UNLF cadre from Wabagai Tera Pishak, Hiyanglam in Kakching District on January 5, 2023.

A joint operation was launched by Phundrei Battalion along with Hiyanglam Police Commandoes, on the basis of specific intelligence received regarding the presence of a suspected UNLF cadre in Wabagai Tera Pishak, Hiyanglam in Kakching District.

After the collaboration of the intelligence, an operation was launched, resulting in the apprehension of SS 2nd Lt Aslam Khan alias Firoz Khan of UNLF.

Also Read: Government will not tolerate anti-social activities in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

The apprehended insurgent was involved in a large number of unlawful activities for the proscribed group. He was handed over to Hiyanglam Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that a total of 69 militants belonging to different insurgent groups laid down arms in 2022 while sharing a list of achievements of his government in the said year.

"From March 2022 till now, a total of 69 extremists from various groups have left the path of violence and joined the mainstream of the country through home-coming ceremonies," said N Biren Singh.

Further, the chief minister also said that the state government has also signed a cessation of operations agreement with the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) and similar agreements with some other groups are also in the pipeline.