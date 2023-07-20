All the ten Manipur Naga MLAs on July 20 condemned the bizarre incident where two naked women were paraded naked on May 4 in the Kangkopi district of Manipur.

In a press conference held at Langol on July 20, the convenor of Naga Legislature Forum, Awangbow Newmai who is also minister of Water Resources, said that the Naga legislature vehemently condemned the shocking incident of two innocent women who were stripped naked, paraded publicly, and molested by the mob.

He continued and said that such a heinous and beastly crime against humanity and unacceptable.

''The authority concerned should take due rigorous punishments to all those involved culprits. That unfortunate incident at occurred at B Phainom village under Kangpokpi district truly manifested unspeakable crime against women which continues to amplify the present crisis and plague Manipur,'' Newmai

Expressing his deep pain, he also said that all the 10 Naga MLAs immediately called to provide apprehending measures for those affected victims and family members.

''The Naga MLAs forum also extended its sincere solidarity to those victims and family members who were traumatized and pained while extending condolences to those bereaved family members of those killed in the sad incident,'' the statement added.

He further said that there is a need for collective effort to end this crisis and the conflict situation brings only hardship to both communities.

''Therefore people should stop engaging in blame games or resorting to violent activities. There is a need for support from every section of society to discontinue this unrest,'' he added.

Also read: Manipur: Kuki-Zomi MLAs of state legislative Assembly condemn incident of women being paraded naked