Several houses were gutted in a major fire that broke out at Canan Veng near Minuthong commando complex in Manipur's Imphal East district at around 9 pm on July 31.

Atleast 17 houses were gutted by an inferno at Canan Veng. Although the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire tenders of Manipur Fire Service and Police struggled to douse the fire.

Some of the residents said that the inferno might have originated from electric short circuit.

They said a huge fire engulfed houses at Cana Veng at around 9 pm and the fire soon spread to neighbouring houses and other structures.

Meanwhile, academician and writer Thongkholal Haokip took to Twitter and wrote, “”Despite the repeated claims by Manipur Chief Minister that normalcy has returned in Imphal, tonight Cannan veng/Zomi villa, located at the heart of Imphal, is burnt down. Law and order is a far cry in this land of impunity.”

Violent incidents triggered by ethnic clashes have been raging in the state since May 3.

Also read : Manipur violence: NESO delegation heads to the state to assess situation and foster peace