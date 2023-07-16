Tribal group Hmar Inpui has strongly condemned the Biren Singh-led Manipur government, Meitei Leepun, Arambai Tenggol, and all their aides for violence and generating human and political crisis in the state.

They condemned the Manipur government during a special assembly meeting that was held on July 14-15.

''Strongly condemn Shri Biren Singh led Manipur government, Meetei Leepun, Arambai Tenggol and all their aides for ushering genocide and generating political and human crisis by pursuing their inhumane objectives of annihilating Zo hnathlak peoples,'' the tribal group said in an official statement on July 15.

As per the statement, Hmar Inpui supported the ongoing movement of the Zo Hnathlak peoples ( Hmar[Mizo], Kuki, Zomi) for total separation from Manipur.

''Hmar Inpui, hereby, resolved that it shall continue to do all the needful for realizing the objectives of the political movement,'' it added.

Inpui further resolved that in this challenging time, Hmar as the backbone of Mizo cannot be negated, nor sacrificed.

''Hmar Inpui shall not do so at any cost. Hmar Inpui affirms that Hmar Mizo as our aged-old identity and for all time to come,'' the statement concluded.

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