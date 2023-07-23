Just hours after complaining about being denied permission to visit Manipur, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal landed at Imphal airport today.

Maliwal had alleged that the Manipur government had denied her permission to visit the state and interact with survivors of sexual violence. Maliwal, who was scheduled to visit Manipur on July 23, expressed her disappointment over the decision, citing her genuine intent to provide support and assistance to the victims amidst the ethnic violence that has shaken the northeastern state.

In her communication to the Manipur government on July 21, Maliwal had expressed her desire to visit the strife-torn state following the emergence of a distressing video. The video depicted two women being paraded naked by members of a rival community, drawing widespread condemnation and concern.

The DCW chief event took to Twitter to express her frustration over her permission being denied and slamming the state government of Manipur of doing a U-turn and suddenly denying her permission citing law and order situation.

Maliwal, went ahead with her scheduled visit and landed in Imphal. The DCW chief will be interacting with the victims of violence and extend support to the families, individuals who have been affected by the turmoil that hit the state on May 3, 2023.

Also read : 'Denied permission to visit Manipur', claims Delhi women's panel chief