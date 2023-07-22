Fresh violence was reported in Manipur's Imphal on July 22 after hundreds of women protesters blocked roads and burnt tyres in the Ghari area.

The situation turned tense at around 9 am after the women protesters came out in huge numbers and blocked the roads on both while sloganeering against the government.

Manipur police, Army and rapid action battalion had to rush in to bring the situation under control. The security personnel doused the fire and quelled the protesters by allegedly firing tear gas shells, according to reports.

Additionally, a flag march was conducted in several areas to control the protesters.

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