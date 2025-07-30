Union govt moves resolution in Lok Sabha to extend President’s Rule in Manipur

In a high-stakes move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tabled a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha seeking parliamentary approval to extend President’s Rule in Manipur for an additional six months, effective from August 13, 2025 until February 13, 2026.

Manipur has been under central administration since February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh amid prolonged ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities .

The violence, ongoing since May 3, 2023, has led to at least 258 deaths and the displacement of thousands, while state institutions struggle to restore stability.

The extension resolution was introduced under Article 356 of the Constitution, which mandates parliamentary approval every six months to continue President’s Rule. It was preceded by similar approval in the Rajya Sabha on July 25.



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During today’s parliamentary session, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai formally moved the motion in the Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla emphasised that approval from both houses is required to continue central rule beyond the initial six months.

While the ruling BJP argues that continued direct governance is essential for state stability and a long-term peace roadmap, the opposition has strongly objected. The Congress Party condemned the extension, stating it undermines democratic governance and ignores the will of the people of Manipur

. Manipur Pradesh Congress President K. Meghachandra characterized the move as a setback to federalism and cited the BJP’s failure to establish a stable government as the cause of the political vacuum necessitating central intervention.

The resolution is expected to be debated thoroughly in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha before the 13 August deadline. Meanwhile, efforts continue to restore normalcy and prepare for eventual legislative elections, expected in 2027.