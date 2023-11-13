The United People's Front (UPF) deeply condoled the untimely demise of their comrade from the Kuki National Organization, or the KNO on November 13.

The Defence Secretary of the Kuki National Organization, Thongsei Haokip died today due to a prolonged illness.

The UPF and KNO are the two conglomerate organizations of the Kuki militants, having a political talk with the Government of India to find a solution to the vexed political issue of the Kuki-Zo.

While offering heartfelt sympathies and grief, Chairman of the UPF, ST. Thangboi Kipgen said that the deceased Defence Secretary of the KNO, Thongsei Haokip was a dedicated leader who had served the Kuki-Zo national cause in the armed movement with integrity and reliability.

The UPF supremo also said, "his legacy will persist in the annals of the Kuki history".



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"The vacuum created by his demise would be a paramount task for both the leaders of UPF and KNO to fill as our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy", he added.

The UPF also conveyed its deepest sympathy and grief to the deceased beloved family, cadres, and leaders of the KNO and the near and dear ones.

Meanwhile, the Kuki National Front, or the KNF, the mother organization of the Kuki armed militants, also conveyed its condolences over the untimely demise of the KNO Defence Secretary.

The Kuki National Front is under suspension of operations and is an entity of the political talks with the Government of India under UPF.

The outfit's Information and Publicity Secretary, Lh. Stephen said the Kuki National Front is deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of our beloved leader and friend Thongsei Haokip, Defence Secretary, KNO at this crucial juncture.

He continued that the deceased TS Haokip was a great leader, a man with great intent and dedication.

"His untiring service to the Kuki-Zo armed movement, his sense of humour, and his golden heart shall be fondly remembered by all in the future", he added.

"To live in the hearts we leave behind is the only way not to die", he further added.

The KNF also expressed earnest commiseration to the deceased beloved wife, and siblings and also to his fellow cadres and leaders of KNO.