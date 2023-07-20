Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on July 20 expressed his anger over the incident where two women were paraded naked on May 4 in Kangkopi district.

Singh said that his heart goes out to the two brave ladies who had to face this horrific and unfortunate experience.

''Upset, angry & shocked by the incident in #Manipur. My heart goes out to the two brave ladies who had to face this horrific and unfortunate experience,'' he said in a tweet.

The cricketer further demanded strict action against the culprits and said urged to unite against any form of violence and discrimination.

''Strict action must be taken by the authorities and we all need to unite against any form of violence and discrimination. We need to reflect on ourselves as a society,'' he tweeted.

Upset, angry & shocked by the incident in #Manipur.



My heart goes out to the two brave ladies who had to face this horrific and unfortunate experience.



Strict action must be taken by the authorities and we all need to unite against any form of violence and discrimination.… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 20, 2023

A case against unknown miscreants has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district for parading two women naked on May 4 in Kangkopi district, said Manipur police on July 19.

As per the complaint, with regard to this incident, the alleged incident took place on May 4 in Kangkopi district where two women were stripped naked and dragged to a paddy field by a mob.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the police have also started the investigation after registering the case.

''All out effort to arrest culprits as regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked. As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May, 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder, etc was registered at Nongpok Sekmai PS (Thoubal District) against unknown armed miscreants and the investigation has been started. The State Police is making all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest,'' the Manipur police tweeted.

Also read: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra demands Manipur CM's resignation amid shocking video of women paraded naked