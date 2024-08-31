The Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur has informed the Superintendent of Police about an arson attack on the residence of the BJP Manipur Spokesperson, Michael Lamjathang Haokip, at Peniel Village in Tuibong Sub-Division.

Further, in a letter to the SP, the Deputy Commissioner has asked for an enquiry into the incident immediately, with a report to be submitted as soon as possible for further action.

In a post on social media platform X, a spokesperson for the BJP Manipur Pradesh expressed deep anguish over an attack on their parents' residence in Peniel village. The post detailed that this was the third such assault on the family home, allegedly carried out by what was described as "ultra-Kuki supremacists and extremist groups."



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The BJP spokesperson said that their personal actions should not be conflated with those of their parents or family members. Despite the attack, he reaffirmed his commitment to justice, truth, and non-violence, stating, "I will not stop to stand for justice, truth, and non-violence."

This attack follows a similar incident on August 25, when armed miscreants targeted the same residence in Phatthei In, Peniel village.

Haokip had previously reported the second attack on August 26, highlighting the increasing danger faced by political figures and their families amidst the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

The attack on Haokip's family home in Churachandpur occurred shortly after three MLAs, among the ten who have been advocating for a separate administration within Manipur, called for their tribes to be recognized by their correct names rather than being collectively identified as "Kuki-Zo." This demand has further intensified tensions in the region.