Manipur urges United Naga Council to withdraw highway blockade

The Manipur government has appealed to the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga body in the state, to call off its indefinite economic blockade along the National Highways in Naga-dominated areas.

In a letter addressed to the UNC president on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said the Ministry of Home Affairs has been engaging with the UNC on the contentious issue of border fencing along the India–Myanmar boundary in Naga-inhabited areas. He assured that the Centre has taken note of the concerns raised by the UNC and other stakeholders, and will hold prior consultations before proceeding with fencing works.

“The next tripartite meeting with the UNC will be held on a mutually convenient date and venue,” Goel wrote, urging the council to withdraw all forms of agitation “in the larger public interest.”



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The appeal came two days after the UNC launched an indefinite trade embargo to protest the border fencing and the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

According to officials, more than 100 goods trucks and fuel tankers carrying essential commodities remained stranded on National Highway 2 (Imphal–Dimapur) and National Highway 37 (Imphal–Silchar) in Senapati and Tamenglong districts. Over 70 trucks were also held up at Jiribam, along the Assam border.

Protesters reportedly blocked Imphal-bound vehicles at Taphou in Senapati district on Wednesday, even offloading supplies from some trucks. Police sources added that several vehicles carrying essentials were turned back from Mao Gate, the border town with Nagaland.

UNC leaders had earlier met with a team led by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, during which they were urged to reconsider their decision. However, the blockade continues to affect the supply of essential commodities across the state.