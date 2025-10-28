Manipur: Village chief killed after assault by armed men in Churachandpur

A village chief in Manipur’s Churachandpur district died after being brutally assaulted by unidentified armed men, officials said on October 28.

The victim, identified as M. Haokip (50), was the chief of T. Khonomphai village under the Henglep sub-division. He was reportedly attacked on Monday evening, sustaining severe injuries.

According to police, the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) — a group not under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Centre and the Manipur government — is suspected to be behind the assault. The motive for the attack, however, remains unclear.



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Villagers rushed Haokip towards the Churachandpur District Hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries en route.

Police have registered a case at the Henglep police station, and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the assailants. The body of the deceased was later handed over to villagers after completion of formalities.

Tension prevails in the area following the incident, as authorities intensify security measures to prevent any further unrest.