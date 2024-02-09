Recognising the role of the Village Defence Forces (VDFs) in the state, the Manipur Cabinet has agreed to extend the engagement for one more year of service i.e. from 1st of April, 2024 to 31st March, 2025.

Addressing the presser, state minister Dr S. Ranjan Singh asserted that the Cabinet has agreed to extend the engagement for one more year of service i.e. from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.



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Ranjan informed that the Cabinet also passed the Manipur State Commission for Women’s Rule 2024.

Regarding the death of SDPO, Moreh, the Minister said that the state Cabinet has approved appointing his son to the post of an Assistant Sub-Inspector and liberalised pension from the Home Department of the deceased.

The minister further said after thorough scrutiny by the Agriculture & Home Department, the State Cabinet has approved to sanction of Rs.18.91 crores for 3483 verified affected farmers due to the ongoing crisis in the state.