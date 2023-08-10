Ten Kuki-Zo-Hmar Tribal MLAs from Manipur have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to remove Assam Rifles amid the ongoing ethnic rift in the state.

In a memorandum to PM Modi, the tribal MLAs stated that Assam Rifles along with other Central Forces like the BSF, ITBP, RAF, and CRPF are working hard to contain the situation in Manipur.

The memorandum states, "The credibility of the Assam Rifles (AR), the oldest security forces protecting our Motherland "India" internally and externally since its establishment, pre- and post-independence, is known to everyone."

Further highlighting issues in the state, the MLAs alleged that since the outbreak of ethnic strife in Manipur in May 2023, the unabated violence has led to deep mistrust between the Kuki-Zo-Hmar Tribals and Meitei communities which has been reflected in the splitting of local state administration and law enforcing agencies too.



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The Kuki leaders also stated that while a myriad of Central Forces has been rushed into the State including the Indian Army, BSF, CRPF, RAF and ITBP, the Tribals have unwavering faith in the Central Forces, particularly the Assam Rifles as they stood the test of time and did their work without prejudice, bias, fear or compulsion.

"Though they have dealt the Tribal miscreants also with hard hand we the Tribals have seen them putting their lives at risk to stand as a wall to create Buffer Zones in areas which are inhabited by both warring communities," reads the memorandum.



The MLAs claimed that the Assam Rifles are being falsely blamed by Meiteis who are unable to execute their nefarious designs of targeting the Tribals.

The memorandum also stated that Meiteis has allegedly snatched 3000 government guns and ammunition from the 2nd IRB located at Narenseina, Bishupur District apart from the already looted 4500 arms from different Arms Kote in May 2023.

The MLAs also urged PM Modi to control the State Forces and curtail their powers and give direction to not violate the Buffer Zones manned by the Central Paramilitary Forces for the restoration of peace in the state.