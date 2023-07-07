Amid the ongoing crisis in the violence-hit state of Manipur, ten political parties have blamed the Biren Singh-led government for the fallout between two communities in the state and demanded his resignation.

The peace convention headed by AAP, AIFB, AITC, CPI(M), INC, JD(U), NCP, RSP, SS (UBT) has also strongly condemned the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for his total silence on Manipur turmoil as he has neither spoken a single word on the situation in Manipur nor appealed for peace and restoration of normalcy in the state as yet in the last 65 days.



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The Peace Convention, which was held by 10 political parties in Imphal had expressed sorrow, shock and concern at the loss of lives during the period from May 3, 2023, till today, and observed a two-minute silence as a mark of homage to those who had lost their valuable lives in the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The Peace Convention had, wholeheartedly, expressed gratefulness to Rahul Gandhi for his two-day visit to Manipur as a peace messenger. And, this Convention hopes that the Parliamentary team of 5 MPs of the Left parties, who came to assess the situation in Manipur, recommend, through Parliament, to the Government of India to take necessary action to restore normalcy, peace and tranquillity in Manipur and to urgently resolve the ongoing violence in the state.

The Convention had, further, resolved that the need of the hour is to restore peace and normalcy, bridge the unprecedented divide and heal the wounds of the people, and for this Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh should be held fully responsible and has to go.