Amidst the ongoing strife in Manipur that has already claimed many lives, a total of fire arms, 63 ammunitions have been recovered in the past 24 hours from Tengnoupal and Imphal-East districts.

Till date a total of 1040 arms, 13,601 ammunitions and 230 bombs of different kinds have been recovered, as per security advisor of Manipur, Kuldiep Singh.

Curfew relaxation has been made for 15 hours in Imphal West Imphal-East, Thoubal and Bishnupur District; 12 hours in Kakching and Pherzawl Districts and 08 to 10 hours in neighboring hill districts. There is no curfew in six other hill districts.

The movement of essential items along NH-37 is being ensured in addition to Imphal bound 253 loaded vehicles have left Jiribam, 191 Imphal bound loaded vehicles have left Noney and 361 Jiribam bound empty vehicles have left Keithelmanbi, Imphal-West.

Manipur Governor on June 12 visited Relief Camps at Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts and interacted with the residents. Further, she also held meetings with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) at Churachandpur and Bishnupur. The chief minister chaired a VC meeting with the SSP and OSC of all the districts from on June 13, reviewing the present law and order situation in the state.

Senior officers have visited and are camping in vulnerable areas. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable areas. Furthermore, combined team of State and Central forces have intensified combing operations in many parts of the state.

In addition, security forces are also organizing meetings with CSOs, village heads of different villages and making appeal for peace and normalcy, besides doing their duties of area domination and patrolling.

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