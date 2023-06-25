A total of 12 cadres of banned extremist group Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) that were apprehended by security forces during a search operation, had to be released and hand them over to local leaders after a mob of over 1200 people led by women, surrounded the target area on June 24, stated an official release by Indian Army.

The mob prevented the Army from continuing with the operation following which the security forces decided to release the cadres to prevent casualties.

The search operation was carried out acting on specific intelligence, in village Itham (06 km East of Andro) in Imphal East district on June 24 morning. The forces seized arms, ammunition and war-like stores.

The official release stated that a mob of approximately 1200-1500, led by women and the local leader immediately surrounded the target area and prevented Security Forces from continuing with the operation, despite repeated appeals, to the aggressive mob, as per law. However, it did not yield any positive results.

“Keeping in view the sensitivity of use of kinetic force against large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action, considered decision was taken to hand over all 12 cadres to local leader. Own Columns lifted the cordon and left the area with weapons and War Like Stores recovered from insurgents” the statement read.

According to the press release, the positive Identification of Self Styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam (Mastermind of 6 DOGRA ambush case of 2015) amongst the 12 apprehended cadres was done.

As per the press release, “Mature decision on part of Operational Commander shows humane face of the Indian Army to avoid any collateral damage during the ongoing unrest in Manipur”.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army appeals to the people of Manipur to assist the Security Forces in maintaining law and order to bring peace and stability.

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