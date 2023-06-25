12 bogies derailed following a collision between two goods train in West Bengal’s Bankura on June 25 at around 4 am.

The incident took place at Onda station when one of the goods train hit the other one from behind, causing 12 wagons of the goods train to derail.

Although there were no casualties, however the driver of one of the goods train suffered minor injuries, according to sources.

The incident comes just weeks after a major train accident in Odisha's Balasore that killed more than 250 and injured nearly 1000 in the accident.

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