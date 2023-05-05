14 companies of Paramilitary forces (RAF, CRPF, BSF) deployed so far. More paramilitary forces are incoming so far.

Their act will be very different from Manipur police as they are trained for war to fight the enemy.

As many as 15000-20000 victims were successfully evacuated so far. They are kept in safe locations.

Appealed to the public to surrender the weapons snatched from around 7-8 police posts by mobs, at the earliest.

Alos Read: Manipur violence: Situation under control, Flag March in Churachandpur district

Those who surrender the weapons will be spared considering it as a mob action.

Those who fail to surrender the weapons will face severe consequences of the law. The case might be even handed over to the NIA if they failed to surrender the weapons.

Identified 23 vulnerable police stations. Senior police officers are taking the charges, besides deploying central forces.

The situation had seen improvement. Appealed to the public to cooperate.

Mob rape in Churachandpur was a rumour.

MLA Vungzagin Valte was injured in mob action. Hospitalised but out of danger.

Speaker DGP P Doungel. It was also attended by ADGP Kailun and Ashutosh Sinha Operational Commander to bring normalcy to the state.