The situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft.

As per sources, Induction commenced on the night of 04 May and additional columns commenced domination with effect from the wee hours of 05 May 23.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Families seek refuge in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma assures full support

Domination and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night. Flag march in Churachandpur district and other sensitive areas underway.

Amid reports of sporadic cases of violence in the state of Manipur, several families affected by the recent incidents have sought refuge in Assam.

Taking to his micro-blogging site, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of #Cachar to take care of these families.I am also in constant communication with the HCM @NBirenSingh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis."