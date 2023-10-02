Manipur Police on October 1 via a press note notified that a total of 135 Nakas/Checkpoints have been installed in different districts of Manipur both in the hill and the valley and detained 1512 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

Adding that the state though reeling under a tense situation, has been under control although there were reports of sporadic incidents of congregation of protesters various pockets of the state.

Security forces carried out search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur and Thoubal districts. Additionally, movement of 187 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items have also been ensured. Strict security measures are in place in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles.

Mentioning about the recent arrest of four persons in connection with the murder of two Meitei students, the CBI had issued a press release on October 1 stating that the accused will be produced before the competent court at Guwahati (designated as per the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court). Two minor children, who accompanied the said arrested accused during transit from Imphal (Manipur) to Guwahati (Assam), have been handed over to District Child Protection Officer, Kamrup Metro District for their welfare, protection and care.



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