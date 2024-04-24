In the latest development ahead of phase-2 Lok Sabha polls, 3 IED blast rocked National Highway-2 last night causing significant damages to the bridge and halting the movement of vehicles.

Residents nearby were startled by the sound of the explosion although no casualties or injuries were reported during the incident. On the other hand, 3 large craters have formed on the highway. Security personnel patrolling the area have imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles until the damaged part of the road is not repaired.

Meanwhile, the tribal body who have condemned the incident, convened an emergency meeting calling all stakeholders, village elders and civil organisations post the explosion.

Also read: Manipur: Powerful bomb blast rocks National Highway 2 in Kangpokpi