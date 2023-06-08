In a series of surprise checks undertaken on June 3, the overall attendance in the 14 camps was registered to be approx 60 per cent.

Further, as per sources, the weaponry counts only two weapons are missing with the remaining being accounted for.

As many as 57 arms, 318 ammunition and five bombs have been recovered in Manipur, taking the total number of recovered arms and ammunition to 868 and 11,518, respectively, security advisor to Manipur government Kuldiep Singh said on June 7, 2023.

Also Read: Manipur: Security forces recover 29 automatic weapons during combing operations in state

On the otherhand, security Forces on June 7 conducted joint combing operations in sensitive areas both in the Hills and Valley sectors of Manipur and recovered automatic weapons which were snatched during the violence in Manipur.

As per sources, there are 14 SoO camps in Manipur, which are being inhabited by Kuki militants who got into the tripartite SoO agreements with the Government of India and the Manipur government.

These camps are spread across the State in Kuki-inhabited areas and include Mt Senai, Harmon, Khambarol, Mongbung, S Nabil, New Phaisat, Chongkhazou, Phaibhathang, New Taikot, Songtal, Nathejang, Thingsat, T/Gamnoum & Ankhasoo camps.