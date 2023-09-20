An activist has petitioned the government of Manipur's Commissioner (Home) to transfer 22 Meiteis who are now taking refuge at the KLP Camp of the Assam Rifles in Moreh to Imphal.

In his letter to the commissioner (home), activist Keisam Pradipkumar claimed that he learned through local press that 22 Meitei are seeking refuge in the Assam Rifles Camp in Moreh.

After finding refuge in Myanmar for approximately three months following the May 3 incident, numerous people took refuge inside the campus of KLP Camp Assam Rifles under the supervision of the state government and security personnel, he added.

Several Meiteis who had sought refuge within the camp were evacuated to Imphal and other valley districts. However, he claims that 22 of them are still in the camp, subjected to stepmotherly treatment.



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According to reports, the 22 Meiteis have addressed the relevant AR and sub-division personnel, requesting that they be evacuated to the valley area. They were still detained within the camp, however, because the state administration had not granted authorization for the departure.

According to him, the majority of the people are having difficulty surviving due to lack of sufficient food and clothing.

persons are compelled to evacuate or abandon their homes during ethnic confrontations, and displaced persons have much higher rates of death than the overall population. They are also in significant danger of physical abuse, sexual assault, and kidnapping, and are usually denied proper shelter, food, and health care, according to the activist.

"Displacement shatters lives for years and generations, causes severe hardship and suffering, breaks up families, cuts social and cultural ties, disrupts education and development, denies access to essential necessities, and exposes innocents to heinous human rights violations," he added.

He said thousands of central security forces were airlifted to control the ongoing ethnic clashes and the security forces were deployed at every knock and corner of the state.

Therefore, evacuation of 22 Meitei from Moreh to Imphal would not be a difficult task, and earlier security forces evacuated a substantial number of Meitei individuals from Moreh to Imphal without any difficulties.