An additional 10 companies of the Central Armed Forces (CAF) personnel arrived in violence-hit state of Manipur on August 5 as tension continues to prevail in the state.



As per an official notice, 5 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CAF), 3 companies of Border Security Force (BSF), 1 company of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 1 company of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrived here in Manipur on August 5 evening.



The additional deployment of CAFs has been done considering the volatile situation in the northeastern state of Manipur that has been reeling under ethnic clashes since May 3, 2023.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.





Also read : Manipur violence: 138 of 623 arms looted in hill districts and 1072 of 4324 arms lost in valley districts recovered so far