Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) to facilitate early initiation of helicopter services for the residents of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and more areas, said an official statement on August 9.

The Centre also assured that necessary steps will be taken to allow students to enroll in colleges in Hill areas.

''The Government of India (Gol) assured to facilitate early initiation of helicopter services for the residents of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and More areas to their preferred destinations. Considering the difficulties being faced by the student community of the Hill areas, necessary steps will be taken to allow students to enroll in colleges in Hill areas, transfer to universities outside the state, and open student facilitation centers of Manipur University in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi,'' the statement added.

The development comes after a delegation of ITLF called on the Union Home Minister on August 9 in New Delhi.

The meeting was held as a follow-up of the appeal issued by the Government of India on August 3 to amicably resolve the issue of the burial of the mortal remains of the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur.

At the request of the ITLF leaders, the Shah also decided to give the Government's Sericulture Farm for the burial of the mortal remains.

''The Home Minister assured that the said land will only be utilized for a common public purpose in consultation with ITLF and other stakeholders,'' it added.

As per the statement, the Centre requested the delegation not to insist on carrying out the burial programme at the same venue, which falls within the conflict zone, and identify an alternate location in consultation with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Churachandpur and perform the burial at the earliest.

''The delegation assured that in view of the request by the Home Minister, they will finalize an alternate location in consultation with the people,'' the statement said.

Taking note of the apprehensions of the residents of the Hills on their safety and security, the Shah assured that the deployment of the Central Forces in the state will be further strengthened and reoriented to plug vulnerable gap areas.

''The State Forces will operate under the direction of the State Security Advisor and in conjunction with the Central Forces in the Hill areas. Necessary arrangements will also be made to facilitate transportation and identification of dead bodies of victims of ethnic strife Iving in Imphal to their respective hometowns,'' the statement said.

It further said that the Centre assured that a separate office of the Justice Lamba Inquiry Commission will be set up in Churachandpur with immediate effect.

''The Gol also urged the cooperation and support of ITLF and the Kuki-Zo community in early disposal of the mortal remains of the victims of the ethnic violence, construction of pre-fabricated housing for the internally displaced persons and restoration of peace in the state to enable progress in the peace talks for resolving the long term issues of the community expeditiously,'' the statement concluded.

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