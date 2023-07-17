At the very outset of Manipur unrest, Arambai Tenggol on July 17 condemned the killing of Naga woman, Lucy Marem, who was murdered in the Chandel district of the state.

Further, the Arambais term the killing of Lucy Marem to be neither connected nor related to the activities of Arambai Tenggol.



In a press statement, the Arambais stated that the objective of Arambai Tenggol is to save the future of all indigenous people of Manipur and are never irresponsible psychopaths as depicted by some groups.

"The charge levelled against Arambai Tenggol for the killing of Lucy Marem D/O Thoukhal Marem of Narum Village, Pallel by some apex bodies of Naga is really very unfortunate Arambai Tenggol do not expect such kind of allegation from responsible bodies without concrete evidence," added the release.



Also Read: Global Manipur Federation condemns murder of woman from Maring Naga tribe

The Arambais further claim that there is a possibility of an intentional attempt to taint the image of Arambai Tenggol and make them a scapegoat.

"Every crime committed in Manipur during this unfortunate period should not be blamed on Arambai Tenggol only We are only a small group of reasonable young men who are committed to protecting the culture and identity of our native land," stated the release.

Further in case of any illegal activities committed Arambai Tenggol shall not be responsible but by the concerned individual/individuals and not the group, mentioned in the release.

The Arambai Tenggol also appeals to the brothers and sisters of Manipur to understand who is our kin and blood relation and not to take any action which will be regretted later on.