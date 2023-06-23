A group of armed miscreants sneaked into the area from YKPI towards hill side today afternoon, June 23 in Manipur and opened gunfire.

As per the army, miscreants fired automatic weapons towards the villages of Urangpat and Gwaltabi.

Security Forces Columns deployed in these vacant villages responded in a calibrated manner to avoid any collateral damage. Meanwhile, a large group of women were part of the mob in the YKPI and Seijang area preventing the movement of additional columns into the area.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Unprecedented firing continues, IED blast in Kwatka; 2 dead, 4 injured

On June 21, unprovoked firing continued from Urangpat in Manipur, with one IED blast reported south of Kwatka on a bridge near Ward No. 9.

At approximately 7.15 p.m., an IED blast occurred south of Kwakta on the Bridge near Ward No. 9 in a vehicle, most likely a Mahindra Scorpio. In Kwatka, Bishnupur district, two people were killed and four were injured, though official confirmation on the number of casualties is yet awaited. According to sources, a Scorpio was parked over a culvert, and a few bystanders saw the driver exit the vehicle.

However, at around 5.45 p.m. in Imphal East, the sound of gunshots from automatic small arms was heard near Urangpat, north of YKPI. According to sources, the situation has been brought under control in the meantime.