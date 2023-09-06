A board of officers has been convened to recommend financial assistance/ compensation to be provided and carry out an assessment of losses, to be paid to serving persons, ESM and dependents affected due to the ongoing internal security situation in Manipur.

In a notification, the army has urged the serving persons in the army and also Ex-Servicemen (ESM) to forward details of affected persons under its respective jurisdiction / affected persons and furnish details to reach by 15 September 2023.



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Further, the quantum of loss /damage may also be furnished and include death / Person loss to movable/immovable property.

To facilitate the compilation and processing of claims, an ad-hoc cell has been set up at 557 ASC Bn under the aegis of 57 Mtn Div.