Amid the ongoing crisis, Manipur may lead to a new security dimension as Manipur valley-based insurgent groups staying in camps across Indo Myanmar Border may be detrimental to ongoing massive efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur.

The issue is being addressed proactively by Security Forces who are leaving no stone unturned to thwart the nefarious designs, should it manifest.

Also Read: Manipur reports first death after government orders 'shoot at sight' to maintain law and order

While on ground zero Assam Rifles is enhancing its deployment posture, round-the-clock vigil and border surveillance, their efforts are being given fresh impetus by allocating Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and Army Helicopters for aerial surveillance in Manipur.

Multiple rounds of Aerial Surveillance using Cheetah Helicopters have already been conducted by Army since morning in Manipur.

Army and Assam Rifles working in synergy through the above efforts hope to quell the present unrest in Manipur at the earliest.