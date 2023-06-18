A group of protesters belonging to the tribal community of Manipur residing in Westminster, London, took out a peaceful demonstration in front of Field Marshal William Slim’s statue against the ethnic violence on the indigenous tribal community of Manipur on June 17.

The group of protesters holding placards and banners along with pictures of people killed during the ethnic violence in Manipur demanded President Rule in the state as the state continues to reel under immense internal strife.

The group called the ethnic violence in Manipur a state sponsored pogrom to cleanse the state of tribals. A candle light vigil was also held for the victims who were killed during the violence in Manipur.

#Manipur: A group of protesters belonging to the tribal community of Manipur residing in #Westminster, #London, took out a peaceful demonstration in front of Field Marshal William Slim’s statue against the ethnic #violence on the indigenous tribal community of Manipur on June 17. pic.twitter.com/xh6mXBnTVv — India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) June 18, 2023

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