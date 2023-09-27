An irate mob burnt down a BJP mandal office in Thoubal district on September 27.

It is to be mentioned here that this is not the first time a BJP office has been attacked amid the ongoing ethnic rift, earlier in June three BJP offices in Thoubal district were vandalised by miscreants.

The BJP Thoubal district offices were vandalised as a mob destroyed the office gate, windows and windshield of a Mahindra Scorpio parked in the complex.



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On the otherhand, fresh protests have erupted in Imphal Valley over the death of two missing students with the situation turning tense again today.

Students from various parts of Imphal Valley organized protest rallies over the killing of the two students.