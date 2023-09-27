The Manipur government on Wednesday declared the entire state as 'disturbed area', in light of the prevailing law and order situation.

According to the details, the entire state, barring 19 specific police station areas, was declared 'disturbed area'.

As per state government notification, the authorities is of the opinion that the "violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups warrant the use of Armed Forces in aid if civil administration in the entire state of Manipur."

The notification reads, "Whereas, the Governor of Manipur is of the opinion that the violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups warrant the use of Armed Forces in aid of civil administration in the entire State of Manipur except the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the 19(nineteen) Police Stations under (i) Imphal (ii) Lamphel (iii) City (iv) Singjamei (v) Sekmai (vi) Lamsang (vii) Patsoi (viii) Wangoi (ix) Porompat (x) Heingang ,(xi) Lamlai (xii) Irilbung (xiii) Leimakhong (xiv)Thoubal (xv) Bishnupur (xvi) Nambol (xvii) Moirang (xviii) Kakching and (xix) Jiribam.

Whereas, the State Government is of the opinion after analysing the prevailing law and order situation in the State that it is not expedient to have detailed assessment on the ground as the Sister Security Agencies are preoccupied in maintenance of law and order.

Further, it will be premature to arrive at any conclusion or decision on such sensitive matter without detailed assessment; thereby not appropriate to review the "Disturbed Area" status of the State at the moment. "



Earlier on September 26, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the application of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in specific regions of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for an additional six months.



Also Read: MHA extends AFSPA in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for six months

Extension in Arunachal Pradesh:

Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh, along with the regions under the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham Police Stations in Namsai district, have been declared as 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA. This declaration comes into effect on October 1, 2023, and will remain valid for a period of six months, unless withdrawn earlier.

This move grants the armed forces specific powers to address security challenges and maintain law and order in these areas. It authorizes actions such as warrantless arrests, searches, and the use of force when necessary to ensure peace and stability.

Extension in Nagaland:

Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended AFSPA in several districts and police station areas of Nagaland. The districts of Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren, along with specified police station jurisdictions in various districts, have been declared as 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA. This extension is also effective from October 1, 2023, and, like the Arunachal Pradesh declaration, will remain in effect for six months unless withdrawn earlier.