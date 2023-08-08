Manipur's BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has urged the Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) legislators to resign as members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly as they are demanding separate administration and at the same time, they are drawing salaries from the state government.

Rajkumar Imo Singh reacting to KPA's exit from the BJP-led Manipur government said, "The withdrawal of support to the government at this point of time is something we all expected because they (KPA) already written a memorandum to the Central government with regards to separate administration, so in one way it is virtually an announcement they are not part of the state administration so it doesn't surprise us."



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Further Singh also asserted that the withdrawal of support will not affect the state government as the state government enjoys the majority, the support of 54 MLAs, hence if two MLAs from the KPA are removed the state still has the majority with 52 MLAs.

"It is not just the numbers of MLAs but also more to do what is happening in the state at this point of time...I want to request all the legislators from the particular community who have written for separate administration to come to the Assembly floor and discuss and take it forward as one family member," Singh added.