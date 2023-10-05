The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Manipur unit president Manoharmayum Barish Sharma has urged the state police to lodge an FIR against former Manipur Police Services (MPS) Thounaojam Brinda for defaming the Meitei community.

In a letter to the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West District, the BJP leader mentioned that an audio recording has surfaced on social media wherein Thounaojam Brinda ( Retd. MPS) mentioned that the ongoing Manipur ethnic clashes is being ignited by the Arambai Tengol/ Meties Lipun since May 3, 2023, and have allegedly burnt down many Meitei houses on the advice of Manipur Chief Minister at Churachandpur.



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The letter further added, "It is pertinent to mention that the accused person has also even threatened to attempt of life of the undersigned such baseless allegations have threatened the life and security of the undersigned and his dependents and such allegation is likely to instigate the undersigned be attacked by the Meties community due to the unsubstantiated allegations of the accused person and have hampered irreparable loss and injury to the Chief Minister of Manipur and the State Government before the eyes of the public of the state and if not immediate action be take a false image be framed against the undersigned."