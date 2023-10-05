Fresh violence broke out in Manipur's Imphal West district on October 4 after two houses were torched by miscreants.

Apart from setting the houses on fire, several rounds of bullets were also fired, as per sources.

The incident took place in New Keithelmanbi in Patsoi police station area around 10 pm on Wednesday.

According to sources, the miscreants fled from the spot, triggering tension in the area.



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