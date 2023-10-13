The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a 22-year-old man from Pune accused of being the mastermind behind the kidnapping and death of two teenagers in Manipur, authorities said Thursday.

On Wednesday, a CBI special investigation team detained Paolunmang in Pune and sent him to Guwahati, Assam. He was subsequently transported to court, where the CBI was granted custody of him till October 16.

The CBI believes Paolunmang is the mastermind behind the case that has aroused nationwide fury, according to authorities.



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On October 1, the CBI apprehended two males, Paominlun Haokip and Smalsawm Haokip, and two women, Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang, in Manipur's Churachandpur. They were also sent to Guwahati.

The two teens had gone missing on July 6. Photos of their bodies surfaced on social media on September 25, leading to protests by students in Manipur's capital Imphal.