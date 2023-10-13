The World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council has called on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to review allegations against Kuki militant groups in connection with the recent violence in Manipur. The council emphasised the necessity of a thorough and unbiased investigation into the matter.

The World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC) in a letter to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director Dinkar Gupta, IPS demanded a review to be made by the agency claiming four Kuki militant groups as forces behind the crisis in Manipur.

In a letter to the NIA Director, the WKZIC stated, - "The various Kuki militants formed during 1987-88, to defend the Kuki civilians who endured series of ‘Persecutions & Genocides’ from larger and stronger communities, later came together under the umbrella of KNO-UPF is under ‘Suspension of Operation’ (SoO), from 2005 with GoI and then with GoI and GoM in 2008 respectively."

Further, the letter stated that the KNO-UPF has been obediently loyal under the custodian of the Government of India from 2005 till date (2023), with all their weapons double locked, stayed at designated Camps peacefully like Government Sepoys with monthly stipends from GoI, and SoO tenure extended annually, till date, attaining 18 years of normal life activities like normal citizens.



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Blaming the Meitei community, the WKZIC mentioned how the Meitei community suddenly launched their premeditated attack on minority Zo ethnic Kukis on the 3rd May 2023 evening, an hour after the TRIBAL SOLIDARITY MARCH in all the hill districts of Manipur.

The letter also stated that minority Kukis in Greater Imphal Valley districts were hunted, hundreds killed and all Kuki colonies in Inner Manipur Kangleipak were burnt down to ashes and within 2 days alone about 80 Kuki villages in all the peripheries in Manipur were burnt down. On the 4th of May 2023, all Kuki populace in Imphal Valley took shelter in Security Force Centres in the state.

The letter highlighted certain media houses alleging the Kuki-Zo people were taken aback to learn that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) wrongly accused KNO-UPF constituent units such as ZRA, KNA and KNF (N), who signed an SoO as Kuki with GoI, and unheard UKLA as militant groups Forces behind the Crisis in Manipur, leaving aside the 11 (eleven) outlawed Meitei Manipuri Militants.

Therefore the WKZIC urged the NIA to look into the matter, and collect information from Central Security Personnel deployed in Kuki-dominated areas of outer Manipur, to get accurate information, not to add multiple pains and agonies upon minority Kuki people.