The Centre has approved a Rs 101.75 crore relief package for the displaced people in violence-hit Manipur following a directive of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said security advisor to the state government Kuldiep Singh.

He also said the situation in Manipur remained peaceful and under control and there has been no incident of violence in the state in the last 48 hours.

"To provide relief to the displaced people in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved Rs 101.75 crore relief package. During his recent Manipur visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed the state government to send a request to MHA for a relief package for displaced people," Singh said.

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In a bid to maintain peace and security in Manipur, security forces have carried out joint combing operations for the second consecutive day in the Hills and Valley Sector. Adopting a people-friendly approach, the operations included the voluntary surrendering of illegal arms and the presence of magistrates during search operations in non-AFSPA areas.

During operations on June 8, a significant breakthrough was achieved as security forces recovered 35 weapons of various types, along with ammunition and warlike stores. This successful operation contributes to curbing the potential threats in the region.

In addition to the combing operations, a major focus has been placed on ensuring the smooth movement of essential goods to and from Manipur by dominating NH 37. This proactive measure aims to facilitate uninterrupted transportation and ease the challenges faced by the local population.