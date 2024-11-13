In response to escalating violence, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has deployed 20 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), comprising around 2,000 personnel, to Manipur.

The decision came in light of fresh attacks and growing unrest in the northeastern state, with orders for immediate airlift and deployment issued on Tuesday night.

The new units, sourced from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF), are expected to strengthen the 198 CAPF companies already stationed in the region.

The recent deployment follows a violent confrontation on Monday in the Jiribam district, where insurgents in camouflage and armed with advanced weaponry launched an assault on the Borobekra police station and a nearby CRPF camp in Jakuradhor.



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During the exchange, at least 10 suspected militants were killed, and a large cache of sophisticated weapons was seized.

The renewed violence in Manipur, which initially saw ethnic conflicts break out in May 2023 resulting in around 200 fatalities, has kept tensions high across various regions, particularly in the Imphal Valley. Following the incident in Jiribam, reports emerged of armed groups clashing in the valley, further contributing to the strained law and order situation.

CAPF units are expected to remain stationed in the state at least until November 30, though an extension is anticipated if violence persists.