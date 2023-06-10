The Centre has constituted a peace committee in Manipur under the chairpersonship of State Governor Anusuiya Uikey to facilitate the peacemaking process among various ethnic groups.

The Committee, which comprises Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, some State Ministers, MPs, MLAs and leaders from different political parties, will hold peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties and groups.

The mandate of the Committee is also to strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups.

Also Read: Manipur Violence: NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma lands in Imphal, to meet CM Biren Singh

Former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups are also part of the Committee.

Last month during his visit to Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the constitution of the Peace Committee after taking stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, NEDA Convener and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma landed in Imphal on June 10 on a long-day visit to violence-hit Manipur.

During his day-long visit to the crisis-torn state, CM Sarma will be meeting his Manipur counterpart, MLAs and civil society members. The state has been rocked by arson, rioting and inter-communal skirmishes since May 3.